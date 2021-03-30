Drug related deaths increase by 22% according to Sparrow hospital’s annual drug report

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) Sparrow hospital released its annual drug report and it shows drug related deaths have increased since the pandemic began.

Most of the drug-related deaths are due to a combination of two or more substances, according to the report.

Sparrow took a dive into the numbers and examined the five counties they are the medical providers for which include Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, and Shiawassee.

Some of the type of drugs that had an increase in deaths were meth amphetamines, which went up by 59% and opioid-related deaths with an increase of 30% from 2019.

In contrast, heroin-related deaths decreased by 42% and cocaine related deaths dropped by 25%.

Sparrow’s report shows that drug deaths have been relatively stable from 2017 to 2019.



However, in 2020 they saw a steep increase and doctors say it may because of the pandemic.

6 news will be talking to Sparrow officials to take a deeper dive into these statistics and will keep you updated on air, online, and on our 6 news app.