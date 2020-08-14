Dry weather continues to fuel fires in Southern California

LOS ANGELES — (WLNS) — Dry vegetation fueled three wildfires near Los Angeles as warnings are raised today of new fires erupting.

A huge forest fire that prompted evacuations north of Los Angeles was just 12% contained.

It has threatened more than 54,000 homes and burned more than 17 square miles.

There was no containment of a blaze that burned above the Los Angeles suburb of Asuza.

It burned 4 miles so far.

While a third blaze dangerously came close to a neighborhood in the city of Corona, it burned about 5,000 acres before crews got it under control.