East Lansing businesses react to a potential fall with no sports

The Big Ten and Pac 12 reportedly will cancel football and all other sports this fall. According to multiple sources including the Detroit Free Press the announcement will be made tomorrow.

News of no sports this fall is causing concern for some East Lansing businesses, including the Student Book Store.

Brad Ballein, the manager of SBS tells me it’s already been a tough summer and with reports of football season being cancelled, it might mean they have to hire less employees this fall.

“We were just getting ready for a good final four with our basketball team,” Ballein said. “We went from March madness to March sadness because it didn’t happen.”

He adds that less business means less employees.

“We’ll obviously be hiring less students come fall because we’ll need less people here,” Ballein said.

The news that didn’t come as a surprise to Crunchy’s owner Michael Krueger.

“Obviously student athletes aren’t getting paid to put their health at risk. So it’s not at all surprising in that sense,” Krueger said.

But hope remains that things will be different this spring.

“There’s so many unknowns and I know the unknowns is the part that’s making everyone so worried, but we just gotta get through it,” Ballein said. “One day at a time. One step at a time. Sparty on.”