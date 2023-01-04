ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) – Just a few days after falling to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals, Michigan’s football program sees East Lansing graduate Andrel Anthony enter the transfer portal.

The former Trojan wide receiver spent two seasons playing for the Wolverines and announced his decision social media.

THANK YOU MICHIGAN.

GO BLUE FOREVER💙

1. pic.twitter.com/xUZufbwMae — Andrel Anthony Jr. (@andrel_jr) January 5, 2023

Anthony thanked God for giving him the chance to play the game he’s loved at the university he’s loved since a young age.

He also thanked his head coach for the wonderful ride: “Thank you Coach (Jim) Harbaugh for believing in me since I was a 13-year-old at summer camp.”

With just seven catches for 80 yards this past season, Anthony’s best game as a Wolverine came against his hometown college, Michigan State. In 2021, as a true freshman, Anthony had six grads for 115 yards and two touchdowns against the Spartans.

Stick with 6 Sports for the latest details on Anthony’s transfer plans.