East Lansing mayor extends city state of emergency, downtown mask order

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens has signed a new proclamation and order to extend the City State of Emergency and the requirement to wear a mask in all outdoor public spaces within the boundaries of the East Lansing Downtown Development Authority (DDA).

The previous mask order ended on September 30, 2020.

Under this new order, masks continue to be required at all times in all public spaces in the DDA district, both inside and outdoors (sidewalks, streets, plazas, etc.).

“We need to continue to look out for one another during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, especially now that we are seeing a significant increase in cases in our community,” said East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens. “We are asking community members to continue to be vigilant by wearing a mask and keeping a six-foot distance from others when out in public spaces.”

Signs have been installed at the entry points of the DDA district as well as

throughout the downtown and inside parking garages to notify visitors that masks

are required.

The City has also implemented a downtown mask ambassador program, which serves to encourage mask-wearing in the downtown during times when there is anticipated high foot traffic.



Under Ordinance No. 1488, East Lansing’s mayor is empowered to declare a City

State of Emergency and issue orders, rules, and regulations regarding the use of

public property to protect life and property during the declared emergency.

Anyone in violation of this order is a civil infraction punishable by a fine of up to $25.

While this new, extended order can only be in place for seven days, it can be

continued through October 31, 2020, with the consent of the Council.

It is expected that Council will be considering the order’s continuation at its special, electronic

meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

