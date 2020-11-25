East Lansing police warns people not to have parties that violate health orders

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)- East Lansing Police Department Deputy Chief Steve Gonzalez says it’s hard to predict what could happen tomorrow.

Since bars and restaurants are closed for indoor service officers wont’ see crowds there, but people might gather somewhere else, and if that happens the Chief says, they’ll be ready.

“We do have enough staffing on to take care of any particular parties or large gatherings that may occur in any of the neighborhoods where certain restricts are in place but we are not staffing up in years past simply because of those establishment closures we don’t expect to see the crowds that we have seen previously,” says Chief Gonzalez.

Under state Health Department orders, no more than two households can gather together, “indoors” and in Ingham County, there’s an outdoor cap at 10 people from different households.