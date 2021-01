EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- One of the districts that plan to soon re-open is East Lansing Public Schools.

The ELPS school board approved the return to in-person learning last week.



Pre-school and Elementary students have the option to return on February 22nd and middle and high schools will return for a week of orientation beginning on March first.



Remote learning will also be offered for the rest of the year. The Lansing School District has not yet set a return date.