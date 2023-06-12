EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Not even 48 hours after wrapping up his junior season at the MHSAA Division 1 state tournament, on June 10, East Lansing’s Drew Miller is traveling and playing with the top junior and amateur golfers in the country.

On June 3, Miller broke the course record at the Country Club of Lansing with an 11-under 61. The Michigan State commit had 13 birdies and two bogeys on his way to breaking a 61-year-old record.

Seven days later, Miller took a runner-up finish in the state tournament at The Meadows in Allendale.

“As many times as you can get up towards the top of the leaderboard and get in contention, you’re going to get better,” Miller said. “It’s fun. That’s what you play for, to have a chance at winning bigger tournaments. I gave myself a chance this week and didn’t come out on top, but there’s always other tournaments.”

With school now out for the summer, Miller is set for a busy couple month.

On Monday, June 12, he competed in the U.S Junior Qualifier in Grand Rapids and will close out the week by playing in the Southern Junior Amateur Championship in Louisiana.

“I’ve got half a dozen to a dozen events to play in this summer. It feels like it never stops, but it’s what I like to do. So, it’s not a bad thing. It’s what I want,” Miller said.