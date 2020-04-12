Easter Bunny spreads joy in Flushing — from a distance

FLUSHING, Mich. (WLNS) – This year Flushing United Methodist Church was unable to hold their annual indoor egg hunt due to coronavirus concerns and Gov. Whitmer’s shelter-in-place order, so church members found a different way to keep the spirit alive.

“There’s so much sadness right now. We just wanted to try and spread some cheer for everybody,” said church member Tracey Booth, 54. “When we found out we couldn’t do our regular event, (the Easter bunny) said, ‘We have to do something.’”

According to our media partners MLive, their Facebook event called The Easter Bunny Wave, attracted over 65 people in downtown Flushing within the first hour. Parents and their children drove through an open parking to wave hello, while others on foot snapped selfies with the bunny from a safe distance.

The bunny, who remained silent, hopped around twirling a rainbow baton and occasionally signaled for help when his shoes would come untied.

Kimberly Barbour, 33, who lives in downtown Flushing, watched with her family of three.

“It doesn’t feel like Easter really,” said Barbour. “But we got to decorate our eggs and see the Easter bunny so now it feels (a little) more like Easter.”