Eaton Co. Sheriff: 3-year-old shot at Zap Zone in stable condition

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)–A 3-yeard-old is in stable condition after she was shot last night at Zap Zone in Delta Township.

According to the Eaton County Sheriff’s office, the shooting happened shortly before 8 PM last night, Deputies on the scene were able to provide first aid, and the child was taken to Sparrow Hospital where she underwent surgery.

The sheriff’s office says, at last check the 3-year-old female was out of surgery and in good and stable condition.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office are actively following up on all leads and conducting numerous interviews of witnesses at or near the scene. A suspect has not been identified at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Ted Johnson at 517-323-8492.