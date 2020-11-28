Eaton County “Fill-a-cop-car” event this weekend to donate to food banks

Eaton County, Mich. (WLNS) – Eaton County Law Enforcement Agencies will be holding their annual FILL-A-COP CAR event this Saturday, Nov. 28.

The event takes place from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Officers will be at the following locations in Eaton County:

Kroger in Delta Township

Wal-Mart in Delta Township

Wal-Mart in Charlotte

Carl`s Supermarket in Dimondale

Dollar General in Potterville

All food collected at these locations will be donated to the pantry at the Methodist Church in Potterville, Helping Hands in Charlotte, Presbyterian Church in Dimondale, and St. Vincent de Paul (St. Gerards Conference) in Lansing.

Law enforcement agencies accepting donations include: Charlotte Police Department, Potterville Police Department, Michigan State Police and the Eaton County Sheriffs Office.