Eaton County Judge dismisses charges including forgery saying there’s no probable cause

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS)- An Eaton County judge has dismissed charges including forgery against one of two people charged as part of an investigation into faulty breathalyzer machines.

Judge Julie O’neill says, there is no probable cause to send Andrew Clark to trial.

Clark worked at the Saint Louis Company that serviced “data master” alcohol-breath testing machines here in Michigan. He was accused of creating false documents to show he completed tests and repair work on those machines.

All 203 of those machines were temporarily taken out of service earlier this year until Michigan State Police could confirm, that they were working correctly.