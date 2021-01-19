Eaton County Sheirff’s office grieving loss of horse partner







PHOTO CURTESY: Eaton County Sheriff’s Department

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)— Today, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Mounted Division announced it’s grieving the loss of Dillan, a horse partner who served the county for 8 years.

Sadly, Dillan’s end of watch was January 12, 2021, at the age of 21.

According to the division, Dillan was a Rocky Mountain Horse who joined the unit in 2013.

The Sheriff’s department says, here was so much Dillan loved doing for the community, but most of all it was putting smiles on people’s faces and being petted. Dillan led the unit through a great deal of trainings and patrols for Eaton County. Dillan was a professional mount and had extensive training from clinicians around the world. In addition to police work, Jeff and Dillan enjoyed going on long trail rides wherever they could.

Dillan‘s partner was Sergeant Jeff Rutter, who joined the force in 2013 with Dillan. Dillan was fortunate to have another partner on the unit, Rutter’s wife, Dr. Katie Collier.