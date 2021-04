EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Deputy Anderson of the Eaton County Sheriff’s office was called to a wheel-chair bound woman’s house who could not get her phone to work.

The lady lived alone, so Anderson took the phone to the nearest T-Mobile store, got it fixed and returned it to her.

The ECSO said it’s been a tough week for them after the tragic news earlier this week and they’re proud of Anderson for going the extra mile to put a smile on this woman’s face.