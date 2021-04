EATON COUNTY, Mich. ( WLNS) The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is actively looking for 28-year-old Michael Hyde.

Hyde was last seen on foot in the I-96/ Mt. Hope area of Delta Township.

The ECSO says he is wanted and is armed and dangerous and is asking the public to be aware, stay indoors, and not leave any vehicles left running or unattended.

If you have seen Hyde or anything suspicious along I-96 in Delta Township, you are asked to call 911.