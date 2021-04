EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)— The Eaton County Sherrif’s Office took to Facebook to announce 28-year-old Michael Hyde is in custody.

They were actively searching for the suspect and stated Hyde was armed and dangerous. The Eaton County Sherrif’s Office stated they had last seen him on foot in the I-96/Mt Hope area of Delta Twp.

However, now Hyde is in custody and they will announce later charges, according to their social media post.