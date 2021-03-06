Eaton Rapids calls ‘Goose Busters’ to help with geese population in local parks

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS)- The city of Eaton Rapids is having a bit of a goose problem, so they have called in the ‘Goose Busters’ to control the population in their parks.

City officials say they have received complaints from some people that say, sometimes, their parks are full of up to a thousand geese.

City Manager Aaron Desentez says the company they hired — ‘ Goose Busters’ — promises none of the geese will be hurt.

“They come with some of their dogs and they just go along, you know scare the birds from coming to the public places, they are very much concerned with the well being of the birds, in no way the attempt here is to harm any of the birds,” says Desentez.

Desentez says the company is going to focus on controlling the geese population at the six main parks in Eaton Rapids.

However, this makes people like Jessica Clone upset.

“It’s a little saddening I mean taken away from nature like they go and migrate and try to just feed and gather their strength before they take off again,” says Clone.

She says she comes to the parks with her co-workers to specifically watch the geese.

“When it’s a beautiful day me and my coworkers/boss we like to walk down from the salon and kinda just look at the geese when they’re traveling in packs I don’t know its a pretty and nice break when they’re traveling in packs.”

However the city says, this action is the best thing to do.

“We certainly understand that there are some folks that are not happy about it, but I think the visitors who come to our regular public spaces see the conditions that a 1000 birds can leave your public parks in,” says Desentez.



