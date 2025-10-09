LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– A 44-year-old Eaton Rapids man died in a single-car crash in Onondaga Township early Thursday morning.

According to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Deputies responded to Kinneville Road between Edgar Road and Bryrum Road.

Deputies say the man was driving westbound on Kinneville Road and failed to complete the curve, and drove into a ditch.

The investigation showed that the driver sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted by the Onondaga Township Fire Department, Mobile Medical Response (MMR), and the University of Michigan Survival Flight.

The crash remains under investigation. People are encouraged to contact Deputy Kevin Stalzer at 517-676-8444 with more information.