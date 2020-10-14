Eaton Rapids Police Department founding member passes away

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – The Eaton Rapids Police Department is mourning the passing of one of its founding members tonight.

Mike Seeley joined the department at its founding in December of 1981.

He became chief of police in 1984, a post which he held until stepping down in 1996.

Seeley continued to serve the community as a police officer until his retirement in 2013.

According to a social media post by the Eaton Rapids Police Department, officers found Seeley dead in his home after being called for a welfare check yesterday.

To honor his decades of service and role as a founding member of the department, all ERPD staff will wear mourning badges through October 21st.