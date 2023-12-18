MATTAWAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say the eastbound lanes of I-94 are closed near Mattawan due to multiple crashes.

The Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authority said eastbound I-94 is closed after Mattawan, Exit 66, to Oshtemo Township, the 9th Street exit.

It’s unclear how many vehicles are involved in the multiple crashes or if there are any reports of injuries.

The stretch of I-94 is experiencing windy and snowy conditions Monday. Van Buren County is under a winter storm warning, while Kalamazoo County is under a winter weather advisory. Drivers are advised to use caution due to heavy or blowing snow that could create whiteout conditions in the area.

