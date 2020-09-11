EEE Found in Jackson Co. horse

JACKSON, MICH. (WLNS)— A Jackson County horse has tested positive, for the deadly mosquito-born illness Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

According to our media partners at M-LIVE, the horse, living between Grass Lake and Michigan Center, is the 19th EEE positive horse in Michigan this year, officials said. Most of the other cases are in mid-Michigan, between Grand Rapids and Clare.

Early this week, the state reported the number of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) cases reported so far this year, is more than double the number of cases reported this time last year. Last year, Michigan experienced one of the worst outbreaks of EEE ever documented in the state, with 10 human cases—including 6 deaths—and 50 cases in animals from 20 counties. EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the U.S. that can affect both animals and humans.

“We cannot state this strongly enough: horse owners and the general public need to take responsible, proactive steps to protect themselves and their animals from mosquito-borne diseases immediately,” said State Veterinarian Nora Wineland, DVM. “We don’t know if the dramatic increase in EEE equid cases is due to a lapse in vaccinations or a higher prevalence of EEE in Michigan’s mosquito population, but it doesn’t matter. If we ignore what’s happening, we run the risk of losing lives.”

For more information about mosquito-borne diseases, visit Michigan.gov/EmergingDiseases