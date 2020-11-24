EGLE announces nearly $10M to track COVID-19 in wastewater

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has announced nearly $10 million in grants for pilot projects to test for the COVID-19 virus in wastewater.

That strategy will give local health officials more information about the spread of the virus in their communities to guide mitigation efforts.

A total of 20 projects will get funding, with the two biggest grants going to Michigan State University. The biggest, worth more than $1.3 million, will let MSU train and assist laboratories with analytical methods. The other, worth $800,000, will be used to collect and analyze samples.

Other recipients of smaller grants include Hope College, Oakland University, the University of Michigan, and Traverse City.

Click here for more information on those grants and their recipients.