EGLE: PFAS levels in the Huron River are down 99.5%

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The PFAS levels in the Huron River watershed are declining, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy announced today.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are a group of toxic and carcinogenic chemicals. They can be found in industrial waste as well as high-grade firefighting foam, but when they seep into the environment, they can make water and wildlife unsafe for consumption.

EGLE has been monitoring PFAS levels in the Huron River since July 2018. At one point they maxed out at 1,400 parts per trillion (ppt), but in August of this year, the highest level detected was just 6.1 ppt.

The department is continuing to monitor the water and fish of the Huron River, and look for additional possible sources of PFAS.