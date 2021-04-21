Election committee discusses GOP voting bills

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Senate Republicans are proposing changes to our state’s elections through 39 bills.

It’s a package that many voting rights advocates are opposing saying they make it harder for people of color to vote.

Today the first set of bills was taken up by the Senate Elections Committee.

The committee’s chair and former Secretary of State, Ruth Johnson, R-Holly, tells 6 News

that input from all stakeholders will be heard before any of the bills move on to the house.

She says any bill that gets approved will have to garner bipartisan support.

“There is nothing that is going to get passed the democrat governor that’s not bipartisan,” Johnson said. “It’s a lot of hyperbole and pot stirring that doesn’t really need to be made… we’re taking time going through each bill one by one.”

The senate elections committee is expected to discuss more bills next Wednesday.