MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – Meridian Township residents decided to renew a Redi-Ride millage that funds expanded services through CATA.
Redi Ride Millage Renewal passed with 63 percent approval from voters.
A previous millage was approved in 1999 then officials reduced it in 2017 and were now asking to renew it at a reduced rate.
ELECTION UPDATE: Meridian Township Redi-Ride millage results
MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – Meridian Township residents decided to renew a Redi-Ride millage that funds expanded services through CATA.