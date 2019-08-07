ELECTION UPDATE: Meridian Township Redi-Ride millage results

MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – Meridian Township residents decided to renew a Redi-Ride millage that funds expanded services through CATA.

Redi Ride Millage Renewal passed with 63 percent approval from voters.

A previous millage was approved in 1999 then officials reduced it in 2017 and were now asking to renew it at a reduced rate.

