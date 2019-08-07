ELECTION UPDATE: Meridian Township Redi-Ride millage results

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) - Mayor Derek Dobies and Council Member Jeromy Alexander will move forward to face off for Jackson City Mayor after today's election.

The three candidates that were racing included Alexander, Dobies, and Cindy Eby.

“I think I’ve done good work, you know, listening, hearing people’s problems that they face, that they want to see fixed as a community, and then providing the leadership on council, working with my colleagues to actually address some of those issues,” says incumbent Mayor Dobies.

The general election will be on Tuesday, November 5th.