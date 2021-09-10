Electrical lineman from Marne dies on the job near Baldwin

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Great Lakes Energy lineman from West Michigan died while working near Baldwin, the company says.

Jesse Ricord, 38, left behind a wife and six children.

He died around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday while working in the Baldwin area, GLE says. It was unclear what caused the death.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss,” Bill Scott, president and CEO of Boyne City-based GLE, said in a statement. “Jesse was a highly respected lineman who dedicated his career to serving the members of GLE for 16 years. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with his family as well as his work family as we mourn the loss of Jesse. He will be greatly missed by all.”

The utility said it and the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the death.

Scott said safety was his company’s top priority.