EAST LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — Meridian fire and East Lansing fire crews are on the scene of a house fire at the 1600 block of Cahill Dr.

Our crew on scene could see damage and smoke coming from the home.

The East Lansing Fire Chief says they are still working on finishing up the investigation.

We will continue to follow this investigation and bring you the latest on 6 News and WLNS.com