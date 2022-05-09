EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS)–At 6 p.m. on Monday, May 9, the East Lansing Independent Police Oversight Commission is set to discuss the officer-involved shooting that took place in the Lake Lansing Meijer parking lot on April 25th.

The commission plans to ask several questions about the incident involving the shooting of 20-year-old Deanthony Vanatten, who was shot by police.

The shooting left the young man with multiple gunshot wounds outside Meijer after running from police through the store and into the parking lot.



According to tonight’s online agenda, the chair will make a motion to pass a total of 7 resolutions asking for a deeper dive into the investigation from the city’s manager, attorney, the council, and police department.



In addition, the group plans to question the Michigan State Police who is heading the investigation. The resolutions involve things from forensic video analysis to how officers responded by firing gunshots in a crowded public area.



The listed question:

1.) Who is the official in the Department of State Police generally responsible for officer-involved shooting investigations.

2.) What is the scope of the State Police investigation? What has the Department of State Police agreed to investigate?

3.) Do any manuals, guidelines, protocols, policies, general instructions, or similar documents exist that govern State Police investigations of officer-involved shootings.

4.) Are there any intergovernmental bodies or groups that develop plans or protocols about how officer-involved shootings are to be investigated. If so, are city governments involved in those groups?

The meeting is set to take place tonight at 6 p.m. at the Hannah Community Center in East Lansing with time for public comment after.



As things continue to develop 6 news will keep you updated.