Eminem, Twitter CEO pledge $1M to Detroit on Lil Wayne radio show

FILE – In this July 20, 2015, file photo, rapper Eminem attends the premiere of “Southpaw” in New York. Rapper Eminem once again dropped a surprise album, releasing “Music to be Murdered By” on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Eminem is donating $250,000 to help Detroiters during the coronavirus pandemic, the Detroit rapper announced on Lil Wayne’s Apple Music show, Young Money Radio.

“I got a few areas I want to take care of, in Detroit,” Eminem told Lil Wayne.

Then, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey called into the Friday, May 8 show, pledging $750,000 more for Detroiters.

“I heard Eminem doing $250K, so I want to contribute even more to Detroit,” Dorsey said. “So we’re going to make it a cool $1 million to his foundation, so that he can help as many people as possible.”

Eminem’s Marshall Mathers Foundation has already been helping out Michigan during the pandemic. The foundation donated meals to Detroit-area hospitals for the front-line workers – including tubs of “Mom’s Spaghetti,” a nod to the famous lyric in Eminem’s song “Lose Yourself.”

Earlier in the pandemic, Eminem donated a pair of his shoes to benefit the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Coronavirus has hit Detroit particularly hard, with 9,709 cases and 1,181 deaths in the city limits alone, as of Saturday, May 9. Only four counties in the United States have more COVID-19 deaths than Wayne County – all in the New York City and Chicago areas, per Johns Hopkins University.

This article is adapted by MLive.