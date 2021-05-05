Empty the Shelters: Help pets find forever homes this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Adoptions during the pandemic have spiked, BISSELL Pet Foundation says, and the Grand Rapids-based nonprofit organization is continuing to help furry friends find forever homes.

BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its reduced fee Empty the Shelters event May 5 through May 9. BPF says it’s the largest event yet with 200 shelters participating across 36 states, with 42 being in Michigan.

Pets can be adopted for $25 or less and BPF will reimburse shelters to help cover costs to spay or neuter, microchip and vaccinate the animals.

Those interested in adopting can visit BISSELL Pet Foundation’s website. If you aren’t looking to adopt but would like to donate, you can contribute online.

BPF says it helped 18,359 pets find homes in 2020.