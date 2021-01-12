Enbridge rejects state order to shut down line 5 oil pipeline

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Today Line 5 oil pipeline owner Enbridge officially rejected Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) demand, that the company shut the pipeline down.
The governor and DNR Director Dan Eichinger notified Enbridge on November 13 that the 1953 easement allowing it to operate dual pipelines in the Straits of Mackinac to transport petroleum and other products is being revoked and terminated.
They also filed a lawsuit asking the Ingham County Circuit Court to recognize the validity of this action. The state said it was revoking the easement for violation of the public trust doctrine, given the unreasonable risk that continued operation of the dual pipelines poses to the Great Lakes.
Today Enbridge rejected the state’s notice, saying the action is unlawful.
“Our dual lines in the Straits are safe and in full compliance with the federal pipeline safety standards that govern them. The Notice ignores scientific evidence and is based on inaccurate and outdated information,” said Vern Yu, Enbridge Executive Vice President and President, Liquids Pipelines. “In the meantime, the dual pipelines will continue to operate safely until they are replaced on completion of the Tunnel Project,”
You can view the full rejection letter sent by Enbridge to the State of Michigan here.