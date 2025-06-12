LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Packages of enoki mushrooms sold in Michigan and across the country are being recalled because they may be contaminated with bacteria that can cause serious, sometimes fatal infections. No illnesses have been reported at this time.

Hofood99 Inc. is recalling its 200g packages of enoki mushrooms, which were distributed in retail stores nationwide. The product comes in a green plastic package marked with UPC Barcode 6 976532 310051 on the back label, distributed by Hofood99 Inc., 21903 56th Ave, Oakland Gardens, NY 11364.

Recalled packages of enoki mushrooms. (FDA)

If you have purchased this product, the Food and Drug Administration recommends that you destroy it immediately or return it to the place of purchase.

The contamination was discovered after some of the product from a store in Michigan was collected and analyzed by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). Their analysis revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause listeriosis.

Listeriosis is an infection that can cause serious and sometimes fatal complications in vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly, pregnant individuals, and individuals with weakened immune systems. Those with less severe infections might show symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea for 1 to 3 days.

However, when listeriosis spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract, it can become life-threatening, with symptoms such as headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions.

Listeriosis also poses a threat to pregnancy, potentially leading to miscarriage, stillbirth, or premature delivery. The infection can spread to the newborn infant, which can be life-threatening.