Entire village of Union City without power after explosion

UNION CITY, Mich. (WOOD) — Village of Union City residents are without power after an explosion at the electric building Tuesday afternoon.

The explosion happened just before 1:30 p.m., and the power outage is impacting the entire village.

Officials said the explosion took out the village’s main switcher for the electrical system, causing the eletric grid to go down.

Crews are working to get temporary power to residents tonight. It could take several days for a permanent fix, according to officials.

Employees working in the building at the time of the explosion and first responders were not hurt.

The village is asking residents to be patient as crews work to restore power.

Updates on the situation can be found on the village’s Facebook page.