Environmental groups sue EPA over Florida wetland development decision

FILE- In this June 7, 2018 file photo, an emergent marsh reflects the sky at the Panther Island Mitigation Bank, near Naples, Fla. The federal government granted Florida’s request for wider authority over wetland development, a move announced Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, that came under immediate fire by environmentalist who worry that the country’s largest network of wetlands could be at risk of being further destroyed. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WLNS) – Environmental groups have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to undo a decision by the Environmental Protection Agency to give Florida regulatory control over its wetlands.

Florida is home to about 20% of the country’s wetlands, including the 1.5 million-acre Everglades National Park. Normally, the EPA has control over whether to grant permits to build on wetlands. Last month, the agency granted a request by Gov. Ron DeSantis to give that authority to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection instead. State officials say this will streamline the permitting process.

Environmental groups filed the lawsuit challenging that decision, saying it would make it easier for developers to drain and pave over wetlands, which are an important but sensitive ecosystem.