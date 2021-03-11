EPA delays implementation of lead water pipe policy

FILE – In this July 20, 2018, file photo a copper water supply line, left, is shown connected to a water main after being installed for lead pipe, right, in Flint, Mich. The Trump administration overhauled the country’s widely criticized, 29-year-old framework to eliminate toxic lead from drinking water on Tuesday, but critics charge that the new rule gives utilities far more time than before to finally replace old, lead-contaminated pipes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – The Biden administration announced today it will delay the implementation of a Trump-era policy dealing with lead water pipes.

That policy, passed back in December, requires utilities to test drinking water at schools and day care centers for lead and disclose the location of service lines that contain the toxic metal.

However, it was challenged in court by states and advocacy groups, who claimed the measure is weak and gives utilities too much time to replace those lead pipes.

The Environmental Protection Agency is planning an overhaul of the new policy later this month.

Service lines were the source of the lead that affected drinking water in Flint after the city’s drinking water source was switched to the Flint River. Without adequate corrosion control, lead from old service lines leached into the city’s water.