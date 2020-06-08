EPIC MRA POLL: residents speak out on when to start school

The class of 2020 was faced with unprecedented experiences this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Now that graduation time is here some schools are having virtual ceremonies while others not having one at all. This disruption is one reason why Brian Klatt wants the class of 2021 to start school on time in the fall.

“I was in school forever for me education is important and i think it needs to stay on schedule as best as we can.”

In a recent poll conducted by the Epic MRA 46 percent of people say schools should start during the usual time in august or september.

Other results show 24 percent think schools shouldn’t open until there is an effective vaccine to treat COVID- 19, 13 percent said the start should be delayed until October or November and 5 percent said schools should not open at all, leaving 12 percent undecided.

The president of Epic MRA, Bernie Porn says the results may lead to a combination of the most popular ideas.

“You have such large percentages thinking starting early and waiting allow parents who are fearful of their children going to school continue learning remotely online and those who feel more comfortable having their schools open for their kids to go in person for classroom education.

Klatt and many others hope there are no more delays, “the school year was disrupted this year already and if they don’t start it could put students back a year.”