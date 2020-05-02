ER nurse from Bay County wins a new car on ‘The Price is Right’

BAY CITY, Mich. (WLNS) – Brandon Little couldn’t say if he won anything after appearing on “The Price is Right” until the episode aired Friday, May 1.

That must have been difficult for the Bay County native and emergency room nurse, because Little won a new car and an ATV on the popular game show.

Little was chosen to participate as a contestant at a show taped in February, he said. A fan of the show since childhood, he made the most of his opportunity by winning at “Cover Up,” a game segment where he had to guess how much a 2020 Chevy Sonic was worth by getting the right sequence of numbers.

To keep guessing, he had to get at least one number right each time, and when down to the last two, he had a 50/50 shot of winning, he said his final answer was $18,374 – the correct cost.

Little also took home a $3,099 ATV by guessing closest to its price, which earned him the chance at the car, he said.

“It’s a crazy experience, and definitely one I’ll always remember,” Little said. “Once-in-a-lifetime, for sure.”

Little and his fiance drove one car from Linwood, Michigan, out to Los Angeles, where he’s currently working at a children’s hospital as a traveling nurse, he said. Once he actually gets the new car, he’ll decide whether to keep it or sell it and put the money toward his current car loan, he said.

Little had lots of correspondence from friends back in Michigan, who watched the show at 11 a.m. Eastern time. Little planned on getting up early and watching it with them, but slept through his alarm and instead watched the show at 10 a.m. Pacific time, he said.

“It’s crazy the amount of love that everyone gives. I’ve had so many text messages from people I haven’t talked to in a while,” Little said. “It’s just cool to have that, especially during this time. Any little positivity that can be brought out is nice around this time.”