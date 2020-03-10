Event organizers prepare for economic impacts of COVID-19

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan.

However, across the state multiple cases have been reported leading to public events being cancelled.

Event cancellations could cost businesses tens of thousands of dollars in Mid-Michigan. So far the Greater Lansing Convention & Visitors Bureau’ — a non-profit focused on bringing visitors to Clinton, Eaton and Ingham counties — says coronavirus cancellations are not impacting daily operations.

Julie Pingston, chief operating officer of the greater lansing convention & visitors bureau says preparations are in place to make sure there is a crisis plan in case the virus reaches Lansing.

As of now, the financial effects of COVID-19 in Mid-Michigan are not substantial.

“We have not seen very many cancellations there’s been a couple of isolated related to an international event that we had here but otherwise meeting are happening usual people are gathering for different events conventions and sporting events,” Pingston said.

When big evens are cancelled, the ripple effect is felt by several other businesses in the area, so it’s hard to measure the full economic impact.