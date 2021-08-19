Ex-MDHHS director Robert Gordon earns Biden nomination

FILE- In a Dec. 18, 2020 file photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Robert Gordon addresses the state in Lansing, Mich. On Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 Gordon resigned his position. He made the announcement without explanation Friday, just hours after signing a revised order to allow restaurants to resume indoor dining on Feb. 1. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOOD) — The former head of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services may soon have a new job at the White House.

President Joe Biden has nominated Robert Gordon to a post with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. If the Senate confirms his nomination, Gordon would become the assistant secretary for financial resources for HHS.

Gordon served as the director of MDHHS under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer until his abrupt resignation in January. In April testimony before a state House oversight committee, Gordon said Whitmer had asked him to resign because she thought it was time to go in “another direction.”

While he admitted there were differences of opinion between him and the governor leading up to his resignation, he believed those differences were reasonable. He said he felt comfortable with all the MDHHS epidemic orders he signed.

When Gordon left unexpectedly, questions immediately surfaced about why. Word then broke that he was paid $155,000 in severance and that he signed a nondisclosure agreement that didn’t allow him or Whitmer to comment on the circumstances about his departure. Republicans called it hush money. Even after the confidentiality clause was dropped, Whitmer and Gordon had not talked about what happened until the hearing in April.