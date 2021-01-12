BREAKING: Ex-Michigan Gov. Snyder to face charges in Flint Water Crisis

DETROIT (AP) — The AP has learned ex-Michigan Gov. Snyder and others have been told they’re being charged in Flint water scandal.

The city’s water system was contaminated with lead in 2014-15. It was also blamed for a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease. Two people with knowledge of the planned prosecution said the attorney general’s office has informed defense lawyers about indictments in Flint and told them to expect initial court appearances soon.

They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

