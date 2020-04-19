Ex-Michigan LB Jake Ryan signs one-year deal with Ravens

Jake Ryan signed a one-year deal with the Ravens, after spending last season in Jacksonville. The 28-year-old Ryan spent most of his career with the Green Bay Packers, who drafted him in the fourth round in 2015.

In 2018, Ryan tore his ACL in training camp with the Packers, and missed the entire season. He signed a two-year contract with the Jaguars last offseaason, but knee issues flared up, and he only played two games, exclusively on special teams.

In his first three seasons in Green Bay, Ryan had 213 tackles.

Per Pro Football Focus, Ryan was the second most productive inside linebacker against the run in 2017, posting an 11.2 percent run stop percentage among linebackers with a minimum of 225 run snaps. Only Carolina All-Pro Luke Kuechly was better that season.

