Ex-MSU basketball star Keith Appling arrested following deadly shooting

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Keith Appling wanted in relation of deadly shooting in Detroit

CHELSEA, Mich. (AP)– Police say a former Michigan State University basketball star has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 66-year-old man in Detroit.

Appling was arrested Monday in Chelsea, 60 miles west of Detroit. A gun was recovered.

Police say he’s accused of shooting the man during an argument Saturday night. Appling, a prep star at Detroit Pershing, played for Michigan State from 2010 to 2014. H

e also played basketball overseas and had two brief contracts with the NBA’s Orlando Magic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar