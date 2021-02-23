Extra $2 pandemic pay benefit set to expire Sunday

Mich. (WLNS) Thousands of people may soon be losing $2 an hour off their paychecks.

We’re talking about ‘pandemic pay’ benefits, which are set to expire Sunday if lawmakers don’t act .

Britney Fedo works at Dimondale care center. Most days she works face-to-face with people who have Covid-19.



She says if lawmakers decide not to extend the $2 pandemic pay, she’s afraid many staff members may quit their jobs.

“Staff will go places where there’s increased hourly wages and right now there’s already a wage disconnect between facilities and hospitals,” says Fedo.

Fedo says even if lawmakers decide to extend pandemic pay benefits, they need more.

“There should be some type of bonus like a mandatory bonus for employees that are willing to stay and work in nursing homes setting everyone here is at potential risk we are leaving our homes everyday we’re coming in contact with individuals and now we have the new levels where we can have visitors.”

Sherri Boyd is from The Arc Michigan, a disability advocacy group she says there should be no reason why the extra benefits can’t be extended.

“It’s just really important that the legislature votes to continue the $2 increase and supports the governors budget that says it should be permanent in terms of Michigan there about 100,000 people in Michigan that rely on direct care workers in their own homes.”

We will update you on-air, online, and on our 6 news app once lawmakers come to a decision.

