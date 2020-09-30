Extra weekday and weekend hours added to Lansing election office

Extra weekday and weekend hours will be added for an election office in Lansing, in order to provide voters more options to cast their ballot prior to the November 3 election.

The office, located at 2500 S. Washington, will offer people an opportunity to registering to vote, to early vote, and to deliver their absentee ballots.

Officials say, the office will offer free parking, a 24-hour secure drop box, and is conveniently located on CATA route #2.

The extra hours include:

*Every Wednesday, it’ll be open from 8 am to 7 pm.

*Every Saturday in October from 10 am to 2 pm.

*October 31 and November 1 from 10 am to 10 pm.