Families of road workers killed in crash seeking stricter safety laws

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Best friends Davyon Rose and Nicholas Sada from Lansing were killed by a suspected drunk driver last year while working in a construction zone.

Their families say more needs to be done to protect road workers– and they’re calling on lawmakers to enact change.

Nicholas Male, Sada’s dad, says he’s working to make sure no other family has to receive the news he did.

“It was about 3 o’clock in the morning when a state police came and knocked on our door to let us know that my son had been killed in the highway,” Male said. “It’s really weird you go into shock.. it’s hard to put things together for a little bit. “

On November 7th of last year his son Nicholas Sada and his best friend Davyon Rose were killed when a suspected drunk driver struck them in a construction zone in Ypsilanti Township.

The driver was charged with two felony counts and is free on a $10,000 bond.

For the last year the families of the two 23 year old’s have been advocating for stricter laws to protect the workers who are fixing our roads.

“They choose to go to work to earn a living,” Male said. “To feed their families and take care of themselves and have things they want in life and they wind up losing it all.”

Male says protecting lives is worth it even if it means more traffic backups.

“If you slow the traffic down and let it bunch together which is something they don’t to because everyone complains about it… well you only wreck going 20 miles per hour if your bumper to bumper and you can’t move but if you’re by yourself at 1 o’clock in the morning and you’re going 80 miles per hour through a construction because your drunk there’s no chance,” Male said.

He says there are steps we can all take to make sure we’re not part of the problem.

“People don’t pay attention when you’re driving whether your eating a sandwich playing with your cellphone and everybody is guilty of it,” Male said. “We all do it at some point.”