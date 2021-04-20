Families outraged over murder plea deals

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Karen Jackson, Denise Hine and Miranda Burton-Hinton are all mothers who have lost their sons or daughters in alleged murders. They tell 6 News that justice for their loved ones hasn’t been served.

Today they took their cause to the courthouse in the form of a protest.

Case of Marcus Jackson-Burton and Steven Jackson:

Miranda Burton-Hinton lost her two sons Marcus Jackson-Burton and Steven Jackson last year on August 3rd when Zacharery Diederichs shot and killed them.

“You were elected by the people for the people but you’re not working for us. you’re on the wrong side. so she needs to resign immediately.”

She says she’s tired of being revictimized by Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon.

Diederichs was out on parole was at the time. Today he was sentenced to a minimum of 50 years. It comes as a relief to Hinton, after she says Siemons offered him a plea deal where the minimum sentencing would be 30 years.

“You wanna say you want to give him a second chance but what about my sons,” Hinton said. “They didn’t get a second chance. They didn’t do anything.”

Case of Kaylee Ann Brock of Holt and Julie Ann Mooney:

Kiernan Brown also received a plea deal from Siemon. he’s accused of killing Kaylee Ann Brock and Julie Ann Mooney.

Julie’s mom, Denise Hine, says a double murderer should not be allowed to walk free again.

“Why does he get a second degree murder plea just because he already had his second chance he was out on parole,”

Case of Jeffery Ballor:

Siemon also offered a plea deal to Manuel Javier Pena who was charged for the murder of Karen Jackson’s son Jeffery Ballor.

Karen Jackson, the organizer of today’s protest says she believes in police reform for smaller crimes, but not for double murderers.

“Ms. Siemon seems to be more in line for a humanitarian effort for offenders and killers then she is for the actual victims who have been lost forever,” Jackson said.