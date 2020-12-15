Family and friends of victims involved in accident that 17 year old teenager from Ovid Elsie area was killed in speak out

Stockbridge, Mich.(WLNS) The community is grieving tonight after a 17 year old teenager, was killed in a crash and four others were seriously injured. All of them from the Ovid- Elsie area.

Police say a car with five teens all the ages of 16 to 17 crossed the centerline of Brogan Road and crashed into another vehicle. The occupants in that vehicle were 50 and 25 and were taken to a local hospital.

“That was my cousin in the back seat of that kids car and I’m very sorry and I’m praying for his family.” says Jaeley Janzen, the cousin of the teenagers who was injured.

Samantha Brown the best friend of the 17 year old who was killed says, ” He was amazing in every single way, he could make anybody laugh, all the teachers he made laugh every single day, when someone you know or used to know is just gone, like they are not here anymore, its really really hard to swallow.”

The Ovid- Elsie Superintendent, Ryan Cunningham sent 6 news this statement saying, “It makes me sad to think that families will have to go through such challenging times especially during the holiday season. All of these students and their families will be in our thoughts and prayers and as a District, we will do whatever we can to support them.”

A GoFundMe is organized for the victim who was killed.

The crash is still under investigation.