Family: Son’s possible involvement ‘amplifies horror’ of couple’s disappearance

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Like investigators, Gary Johnson’s brother still hopes he and his wife will be found alive but has a horrible feeling they won’t.

“I first heard about this Wednesday morning and there was very little doubt in my mind at that point that this is where it’s going,” David Johnson told News 8 Thursday. “You hope for the best and plan for the worst and my gut says the worst is what’s coming.”

His brother Gary Johnson and sister-in-law Laura Johnson have been missing since last week. When police went to the couple’s home on Romence Road in Portage Tuesday, they say they found “signs of violence,” though they wouldn’t clarify what exactly those signs were.

Two days later, police still can’t find a reasonable explanation for where the pair may be.

“Although we’re going to remain optimistic that we’re going to find … the Johnsons, we’re leaning more toward this is going to be a homicide,” Portage Department of Public Safety Chief Nicholas Armold said. “Hopefully we’re wrong, but that’s where we’re leading.”

Gary and Laura Johnsons’ son Nick Johnson has been arrested on unrelated charges. Police are treating him as a person of interest in his parents’ disappearance. He was previously charged with an assault at their home, though he pleaded down to a breaking and entering charge.

A booking photo of Nicholas Johnson from the Kalamazoo County Jail. (Feb. 9, 2021)

David Johnson, who lives out of state and spoke with News 8 Thursday via Zoom, described his brother and sister-in-law as “two perfectly lovely people” and said it would only make a terrible thing worse if their son is proven to have been responsible for their disappearance.

“If it does come out that Nick is involved, that amplifies the horror, I will say that much,” he said. “And for Nick, too, ’cause if that is the case, who knows what demons are riding him right now?

“My heart goes out to him,” he added. “At the very best, he’s lost or losing his parents. And that’s a hard thing in any case. If he is involved, even doubly so because that has to be horrible.”

Anyone with information about the Johnsons is asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.