Family: Woman killed in home explosion near South Haven

The scene after an explosion leveled a home near South Haven, killing one person and injuring another. (May 26, 2021)

SOUTH HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the two people hospitalized following an explosion at a South Haven-area home has died, family members confirmed to News 8.

The person who died is a woman. Her husband was seriously injured and hospitalized; his condition was not known Wednesday.

The blast happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday, flattening a single-story ranch on 2nd Avenue near 71 1/2 Street in South Haven Township. Neighbors pulled the pair, who were inside the house when it happened, from the wreckage.

The South Haven Area Emergency Services and neighboring departments doused the still-flaming debris.

Firefighters said a propane tank caught fire, causing the explosion.