Farmers beginning to see their business rise

Farmers have had it tough through this pandemic. Earlier this year some farms were flooded, then hit with a heat wave last month.

However at Reese Farms today is the first day for sweet corn, their most selling crop.

“We’re expecting a busy day my wife put on Facebook last night that they are opening and she said its a very popular post so were very thankful for the demand,” says Reese.

According to the state Michigan produces nearly 300 million bushels of corn a year which is worth about one billion dollars.

However, there are still farms in Michigan still struggling.

The Michigan Farm Bureau says, “its tough the industry these farmers are very very resistant and they’re working hard to get through the challenges they typically have and then also the challenges COVID put on them too.”